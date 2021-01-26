Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 800 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,707 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 990,095 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,076,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

