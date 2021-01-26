Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 350 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

XOM stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

