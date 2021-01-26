Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,976,000 after buying an additional 40,507 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

