Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 3,236 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ameresco by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,945,905.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at $903,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 890,897 shares of company stock valued at $45,806,048. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

