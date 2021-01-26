Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.