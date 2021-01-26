Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 401.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 1.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,481,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 310.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,740,000 after purchasing an additional 690,811 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $391,925,000.

Shares of NTES opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $128.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

