Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 83,600 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.92 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,122,737.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

