Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 422,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Valero Energy by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Shares of VLO opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,979.67, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

