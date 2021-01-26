Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 19,590 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,560 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.