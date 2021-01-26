Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Otis Worldwide worth $51,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $45,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

