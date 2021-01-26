Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

AMP opened at $211.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

