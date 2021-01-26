Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.44% of Canadian Solar worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 854,888 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295,812 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $7,843,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Canadian Solar by 344,264.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

CSIQ opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.