Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 180 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Autohome were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 128.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at about $941,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 16,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $112.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

