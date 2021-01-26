Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.62% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 2,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $158.07.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
