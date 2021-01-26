Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 2,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $158.07.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.