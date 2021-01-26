Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

