Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of GSBC opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $698.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

