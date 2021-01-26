Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 886 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,926. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

