Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.22. 760,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,172,924. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.96. The company has a market cap of $717.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

