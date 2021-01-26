Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.41. 133,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,989. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

