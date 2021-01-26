Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. 81,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,984. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.