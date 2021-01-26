GravityCoin Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $83,975.54 and approximately $902.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00072438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00279330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038593 BTC.

GravityCoin Token Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,129,949 tokens. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

