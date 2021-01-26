Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0375 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $2,360.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00416287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

