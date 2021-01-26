Graft Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $380.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $191,507.34 and approximately $380.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.41 or 0.00427535 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000858 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 411.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.