Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

NYSE GGG opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55.

Get Graco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.