Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties accounts for 1.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.66. 1,576,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $915.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

