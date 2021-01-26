Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.72% of Capital Southwest worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

