Grace & White Inc. NY Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $978.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.