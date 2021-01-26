good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

