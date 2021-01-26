Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 89,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,477. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.