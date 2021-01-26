Golem 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $112.99 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00801126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.41 or 0.04338542 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

GLM is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.