Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxart alerts:

VXRT stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.