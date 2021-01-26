Golden Green Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,404 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $361.68. The company had a trading volume of 141,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

