Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $5,709,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

UNP opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

