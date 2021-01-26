Golden Green Inc. Invests $97,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,349.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 234,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $701,825 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

