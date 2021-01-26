Golden Green Inc. Acquires New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 75.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

