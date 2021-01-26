goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$122.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$99.75 on Monday. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$107.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.81.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$161.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 8.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

