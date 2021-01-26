Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GVDNY. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $83.18 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.42.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

