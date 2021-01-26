Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 55.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 60.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,321,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

