German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

GABC stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GABC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

