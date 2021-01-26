Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,973 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $93,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 778,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.07. 10,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,216. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

