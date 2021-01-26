GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.49. 828,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,003,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Specifically, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,508.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,812 shares of company stock worth $4,385,239 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

