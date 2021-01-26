GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel Sells 64,975 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $68,352.30.

On Thursday, November 19th, Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 843,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 435,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

