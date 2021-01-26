Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 482,908 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

