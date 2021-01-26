Genesis Vision Tops One Day Trading Volume of $630,785.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $630,785.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00007154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00792627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.34 or 0.04310097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017567 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

