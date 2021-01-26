General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Shares Gap Up to $10.94

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $11.94. General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 950 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85.

General Electric Company (GEC.L) Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

