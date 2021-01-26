GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GAN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

GAN stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,230. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts predict that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 27.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 69,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

