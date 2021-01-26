FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.33 per share for the year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE PDM opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

