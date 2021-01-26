FY2022 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.70.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

CAT stock opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

