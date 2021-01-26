FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mitsubishi Chemical in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Mitsubishi Chemical stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

