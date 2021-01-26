FY2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised by Piper Sandler

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,949,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,007,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

